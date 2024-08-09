Humble Bundle Capcom sale: Donate $30 and get 12 amazing games

I still can’t get over how hot this summer is, so I am all about staying indoors, in the comfort of my AC. If you’re feeling the same way, you likely need some ways to entertain yourself, and Humble Bundle has a way to keep you entertained for many hours on the cheap. The Capcom Summer sale offers up to 12 of Capcom’s best titles. You’ll get access to all of them if you donate $30 or more. This is an amazing deal, considering getting all of these titles separately would cost you up to $349. Let’s dig into how this works. Take advantage of the Humble Bundle Capcom Summer sale!

This offer is available from Humble Bundle, and the promotion ends in 19 days. This means the deal ends on August 28, 2024.

Humble Bundle works a little differently, and that’s because it’s not a usual retailer. The whole thing about Humble Bundle is that it will share the money with a charity, as well as the developer. So, you’re technically not buying these games. Instead, you give a donation, and then you can decide how much of your money goes to Humble Bundle, the developer, or a charity. In this case, the charities are Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Breakthrough T1D.

Now that you know how Humble Bundle donations work, you should learn more about the tiered system. How many games you get depends on how much you donate. It’s broken up into four bundles. Here’s what you get for each donation level: Donate $5 or more: Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dead Rising 2

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dead Rising 2 Donate $10 or more: All previous games, plus Street Fighter V – Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition.

All previous games, plus Street Fighter V – Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition. Donate $20 or more: All previous games, plus Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, and Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package.

All previous games, plus Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, and Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package. Donate $30 or more: All previous games, plus Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Capcom Fighting Collection. Remember, you have until August 28 to sign up. This is a fantastic deal, though, and it helps that it serves a good cause. Not to mention, it’s a great way to spend your summer weekdays, and maybe even your weekdays! Go sign up and get gaming!

