Hulu error code p-dev320: What is it and how to fix it?

Hulu is among the top streaming services. For a lot of people, it’s the main place to watch movies and TV, including popular originals. It can be a huge bummer when Hulu is down. If you’ve been using the service long enough, you may have encountered Hulu error code p-dev320. It’s one of the more common bugs, and it will keep you from streaming until it’s resolved.

Below, we walk you through what’s going on when you get this error message. Importantly, we also offer a number of ways to fix this problem to get you streaming again.

What causes the “p-dev320” error on Hulu? When you encounter the Hulu error code p-dev320, it is usually accompanied by a note explaining that the Hulu app on your streaming device can’t communicate with the Hulu service itself.

This can happen for a few reasons, which is why it’s such an annoying issue to deal with.

You might be having a network problem or an issue with your device software. It may also simply be a problem on Hulu’s end with the streaming service itself.

Whatever the cause, the outcome on your end will be that Hulu won’t work. So, below are some ways to narrow down what’s wrong and fix the problem.

How to resolve Hulu error code p-dev320 Let’s start with the assumption that the issue is on your end rather than Hulu’s. There are a few quick tricks you can try to get back to streaming depending on the specific issue. You can, admittedly, try these steps in any order. You may have a hunch about what’s wrong, so by all means, start there.

Try another device

It could be that Hulu error code p-dev320 is limited to the device you’re using rather than the app or your home network.

Try booting up Hulu on a different device to see if you’re still getting the error code. If you’re using a smart TV, switch over to your laptop, phone or another device with Hulu installed. If you can stream without getting the error code, you’ve likely just narrowed down the problem to a single device.

If the issue is just the one device. Try restarting it to see if the problem is resolved. That’s often the quickest and simplest fix, and you might as well not waste time and energy until you’ve given it a try.

If you can stream after the restart, great. If not, give one of these other options a try.

Restart the Hulu app This is the quickest and easiest solution. If the Hulu app itself is acting up, just shut it down and reopen it. If you’re using a smart TV, just go back to your home menu and reopen Hulu.

If you’re using an Android or iOS device, follow the steps on your specific device. We have guides for closing apps on Android devices and iPhones if you’re not sure how to do it.

Once Hulu is closed, go ahead and reopen it and see if the problem is solved.

Update your Hulu app Your device likely updates the Hulu app automatically, but if it doesn’t, it could be that your version of the app is out of date and something is interfering with its ability to connect to the service. If that’s the case, you’ll want to go into your settings and give it a quick update.

If you’re on an Android device, follow these steps to update Hulu: Go to the Google Play store Tap the three lines in the top corner Select My apps & games Select Update all to update each of your apps at once or scroll to Hulu and select it to only update Hulu If you’re on an iOS device, follow these steps to update Hulu: Go to the Apple App Store Tap your profile icon in the top corner Scroll down to the list of apps until you see Hulu Select Update if it’s available If the button next to the Hulu icon says Open instead of Update, the app is already up to date, so you’ll want to move onto the next solution

Clear your cache If you’re still trying to solve a Hulu error code p-dev320 on a single device, you may need to declutter your app.

The Hulu app’s cache might be what’s interfering with the service if you haven’t cleared it in a while. This process will vary depending on your device. With an Android device, go to your Settings, then navigate to your Hulu app. When you find it, select Storage & cache. Then select Clear cache.

With an iOS device, you can’t clear the cache, but you can simply uninstall the app and reinstall it, which will clear the cache automatically.

Reset your internet If you’re still experiencing the same problem, or if the problem applies to multiple devices, you’ll want to see if you might simply have an internet connection problem.

You won’t always notice if your internet speed is too low, though it may be that you’re already dealing with sluggish connectivity. In either case, you can try rebooting your home internet.

Just turn off or unplug your home modem and router. Leave them off for a couple of minutes, then turn them back on. You may need to contact your internet service provider if you’re still not getting enough speed.

Check if Hulu is down

The last and least helpful possibility is that Hulu is down. Least helpful because there’s really not much you can do. You’ll just have to wait for the service to come back online.

There’s nothing to do on your end in this scenario, because the problem simply isn’t on your end.

You can track that on sites like Downdetector. There, you can see whether the service is experiencing outages and stay aware so you see when it’s back up.

