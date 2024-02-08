45% off the powerful HP OMEN 45L is a PC gamer's dream

When it comes to a powerful gaming PC, the price of the high-end components usually means you get what you pay for. The exception is when you find a sensational Amazon deal like this one. The 2023 HP OMEN 45L gaming desktop usually sells for over $2,700, but this is your chance to pick it up for almost half of that amount. HP OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop for $1,497.99 ($1,252 off)

That’s a massive discount, especially when you consider that the muscular machine has only been available since October. But be advised, this is a limited-stock offer, and it has already been 20% claimed at the time of writing.

Both gamers and creators won’t be left disappointed by the potency of this desktop PC. It features the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card for unparalleled gaming experiences. The internals also include a 1TB SSD and 32GB of HyperX DDR4 memory. Audio immersion is elevated through DTS: X Ultra technology, providing spatially accurate 3D sound.

Another nice feature is the OMEN Cryo Chamber, offering revolutionary cooling by utilizing ambient air to significantly lower CPU temperatures. Intel Cryo Cooling Gen2 Technology and up to a 360mm AIO liquid cooler also keep things chilled. This desktop design matches the specs with a robust 45L chassis equipped with tempered glass panels, a full-metal frame, and customizable RGB lighting.

As mentioned above, this offer is already selling fast. Hit the widget above to take a look.

