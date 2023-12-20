Best Buy slashes 50% off the new HP Chromebook Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Your productivity goals for 2024 might be easier to hit if you have the latest Chromebook in your backpack, and Best Buy has come up with a festive deal for the ages. The new HP Chromebook Plus usually retails for almost $500, but you can currently get it from the online retailer for just $249. HP Chromebook Plus for $249 ($250 off)

This offer really caught our attention, as it’s not often that you see a 50% price drop on such a newly released piece of hardware. The Chromebook Plus only hit the shelves in October, so we might have expected it to only see marginal discounts for some time yet. Our advice would be not to look a gift horse in the mouth. The deal also includes a bunch of top security software and three months of YouTube Premium.

The HP Chromebook Plus features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, ensuring efficient performance for both work and play. The laptop includes Intel UHD Graphics, which is capable of smoothly streaming 4K content and supporting casual gaming. 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM promises responsive and speedy performance, while HP Fast Charge powers the battery to 50% in about 45 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the device includes a Full HD camera for clear video calls. Its sleek, lightweight design and energy-efficient build make it a practical choice for users seeking a blend of performance and portability.

Check out the deal while it lasts via the widget above.

Comments