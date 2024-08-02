These HP and ASUS laptops are great for gamers, and you can save up to $330

Are you looking for a laptop that can handle your gaming, creative, and all other tasks? These usually come with higher-end specs, which naturally makes them more expensive. Here at Android Authority, we’re always searching high and low for the hottest deals, and today, we have a couple of great laptop discounts for you.

You can save $330 on the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, bringing the price down to just $550. If you want something more powerful, there’s also a $300 discount on the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, slashing the cost to $1,200. Get the HP Victus 15 for $550 Get the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED for $550

Popular retailer Best Buy offers both of these deals. The sales are not labeled as part of specific campaigns, so we have no clue as to how long the offers will stay active.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop Solid gaming on a budget. Budget gaming laptops don't get better than this, with a 144Hz screen and solid frame rates in esports titles. See price at Best Buy Save $330.00

The HP Victus 15 is great for those who want a laptop for both work and play. It is pretty affordable at only $550 with this deal, but it will be able to handle most tasks and games you can throw at it. It comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These are pretty good specs for most casual users and gamers. Additionally, you’ll get a graphics boost from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 processor. This is especially nice, as having a dedicated GPU on a laptop of this price is pretty rare.

There’s a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate for some ultra-smooth gameplay. You’ll also get a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a surprisingly nice selection of ports. It comes with a USB-C port, two USB-A connections, full HDMI, a hardwired LAN port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and even an SD card slot.

This is a heck of an excellent laptop for just $550!

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop

Now, if you want an upgrade, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 is a total beauty of a laptop. The design is much more elegant and well-constructed, as it is technically made for professionals. Looking at the specs, though, we can tell this computer can handle both work and play like a beast.

Packed inside are a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 processor and a whopping 24GB of RAM. Not only that, but you’ll also get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which is impressive considering how thin the laptop is. The screen is far superior, featuring a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a Full HD resolution. The SSD is upgraded to 2TB, and you’ll get support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Taking all of this into account, it’s hard to believe you can get so much for $1,200. Are you getting one of these? Just make sure to act quickly, as we don’t know when these deals will go away, or when these prices will drop to the same levels in the future.

