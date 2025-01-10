Did you know: You can turn your old phone into a home security camera

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Don’t throw your old phone into that drawer you hardly ever open. You can put it to work by using it as a security camera and check up on your home when you’re not there.

I tried it, and it works like a charm. It’s also free if you’re happy with just basic features, and it only takes a few minutes to set up. However, using a phone as a security camera isn’t perfect, which I’ll discuss in more detail later.

How to use your old phone as a security camera

Here’s what you need to get started: An old phone

Your current phone

An app like Alfred Camera

A charger

A phone mount Start by downloading the Alfred Camera app on your old phone. It’s free, but a subscription gives you more features. It’s one of the best options out there, although there are loads of alternatives available.

Once you download and open the app, a QR code will appear on your screen that you should scan with your current phone. The link will take you to the Play Store, where you can download the app, after which the two devices will be paired automatically.

You'll need a mount for your old phone to position it properly.

After that, select the “Camera” option from the drop-down menu in the Alfred app on your old phone. If you don’t have an account, you’ll have to create one. Once set up, sign in on your current phone as well and select the “Viewer” option from the drop-down menu.

Now, position your old phone somewhere in your home to give you a good view of the space you want to monitor. You can technically lean it against an object, but a dedicated stand is better. A small tripod works best because it elevates the phone, allowing you to plug in the charger. It also enables you to position the phone accurately for a good view.

Once positioned, tap the live feed within the Alfred app on your current phone, and you’re set.

It works, but it’s not perfect

The biggest advantage of setting up an old phone as a security camera is that it’s free. Instead of buying a new security camera, you can save money by using your old phone. The only costs you may incur are a stand and an extra charger if you don’t have them.

However, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind: You need to keep the phone plugged in, at least if you’re away for more than half a day. Video streaming takes its toll on the battery, so your phone will run out of juice relatively fast if you don’t keep it plugged in. However, continuously charging the device can cause issues, as there have been reports of batteries swelling up after being charged for an extended period of time.

While generally excellent, the Alfred Camera app is ad-supported, which can be annoying. You’ll have to pay for a monthly subscription to remove the ads and get extra features like HD streaming and recording.

Even with the subscription, you don’t get as many features as with a dedicated security camera like the Nest Cam. Unlike Nest, Alfred can’t distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar people, so it will notify you every time it sees a person.

Then there’s the aesthetics. A sleek, dedicated security camera in the corner of your room looks better than an old phone on a tripod, although this is subjective.

So, should you do it? While a dedicated security camera is better, especially for continuous use, setting up an old phone as a security camera is still a great idea despite its drawbacks. But it’s smart to unplug the device when not in use and check on it to prevent overheating or battery issues. Also, ensure that the device is not in direct sunlight or in a case, as this can contribute to overheating.

FAQs

Over what distance does the Alfred Camera app work? You can access the live feed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Is the Alfred Camera app free? Yes, but it’s ad-supported. A premium version costs $6 per month or $30 per year, removes ads, and gives you extra features.

Do I have to keep my old phone plugged in? If you’re away from home for less than a day on average, charging your old phone isn’t mandatory. But any longer than that, and the battery will drain, causing the phone to shut down.

Can I record with the Alfred Camera app? Yes, but you’ll need a subscription.

