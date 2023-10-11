How much storage does a PS5 have, and can you expand it?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Any cutting-edge console needs to have a decent amount of SSD space to install downloaded games and DLC, and the PlayStation 5 is no exception, especially if you buy the discless Digital Edition. But how much storage does the PS5 have, exactly, and what can you do if it fills up and there’s nothing you’re willing to delete?

How much storage does a PS5 have?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

If you’re buying a 1st gen/launch edition version of the PS5, the answer is 825GB in total. Be warned however that in practice, that means you’ll get about 667GB of usable space, give or take. The discrepancy comes from the console’s mandatory system software.

Starting in November 2023, Sony will be rolling out a 2nd gen “slim” PS5 with 1TB of internal space. That’s only giving players an extra 158GB, but it might be enough to accommodate one massive game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, or a couple of smaller indie titles. You don’t need to buy a new PS5 to get more storage, thankfully.

Can you expand PS5 storage? Yes. The easiest way is to attach an external SSD via USB, but for installing games, you’ll normally want to take advantage of the console’s internal M.2 SSD slot. You can technically keep PS5 games on an external drive — but to actually play them, they need to be moved to internal storage, the reason being that anything slower would cause hiccups or loading delays.

How to expand your PS5 storage

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Before you begin, you’ll need fully-updated PS5 software, a Phillips or cross-head screwdriver, and a compatible M.2 SSD. Sony lists necessary SSD specs in its M.2 install guide.

You should refer to that guide for full details, but here’s a general step-by-step overview of the process: Turn off your PS5 and disconnect all cables. Place the PS5 on a table or desk and remove its base. Position the console so that the PlayStation logo is facing down, and the power button is facing away from you. Grab the edges of the cover’s bottom-right and top-left corners. Gently, pull up on the bottom-right corner, then slide the cover off. Now that the console is open, remove the screw from the M.2 expansion slot cover, and put both the screw and cover to the side. You’ll see another screw holding down a spacer. Remove that screw, then move the spacer to one of the marked grooves matching the size of your new SSD. Align your SSD with the notch on the expansion connector, then insert it. You’ll have to do this at an angle. Make sure that your SSD is both fully inserted and flush against the spacer. Tilt your SSD down and fasten it to the spacer using its associated screw. Re-attach the expansion slot cover. If it won’t fit, your SSD’s cooling components may be too large. Re-attach the console’s main cover by sliding it back into place. Reconnect all your cables and turn your PS5 back on. When it boots, you’ll be prompted to format the SSD.

FAQs

What is cloud storage on PS5? If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can use that service’s cloud storage for game saves. There’s a cap of 100GB for PS5 saves, and another 100GB for PS4 data. There’s a further limit of 1,000 PS4 files.

What type of storage does the PS5 have? The PS5’s non-removable storage is an NVMe SSD. You can add your own storage using an M.2 NVMe SSD that meets Sony’s specs.

Does the digital PS5 have more storage? No. The only advantage is cost, since it doesn’t ship with a Blu-ray drive.

Comments