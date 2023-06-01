Disney

Black Panther has become a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society with access to vast amounts of the powerful metal, vibranium. Avid Marvel fans will be all too familiar with the superhero, but those who like to dip in and out of the franchise might be asking how many Black Panther movies there are.

We’ll fill in the blanks for you.

How many Black Panther movies are there?

There are currently two Black Panther movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther was released on February 16, 2018. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. In it, T’Challa, the newly crowned king and Black Panther, faces challenges as he tries to protect his nation’s advanced technology and maintain peace. When an outsider named Erik Killmonger threatens Wakanda’s stability, T’Challa has to confront his own beliefs and find a balance between tradition and progress. The film explores themes of identity, heritage, and the responsibility of power while showcasing a rich world and a diverse cast of strong characters.

The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released on November 11, 2022. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first movie, died in 2020, and his role is not recast in this film. Instead, the movie opens with Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje must band together to protect their nation from intervening world powers. They are also faced with a new threat from Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is seeking revenge for the death of his people. The film did similarly well as the first movie, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide.

What movies does Black Panther appear in?

Besides the two films dedicated to the superhero, Black Panther appears alongside the other Avengers in three other Marvel titles: Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Black Panther made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War before the first Black Panther movie was released. He is introduced as the new king of Wakanda, following the death of his father, T’Chaka. Black Panther sides with Tony Stark and the Avengers against Steve Rogers and the Winter Soldier. He helps to fight against Crossbones and his team of mercenaries, and he also helps to capture Bucky Barnes.

Black Panther’s role as one of the Avengers was expanded in Avengers: Infinity War as he joined the fight against Thanos and his hordes. The final climatic scenes of the movie take place in Wakanda as the megalomaniacal Thanos storms the futuristic land intent on obtaining the final infinity stone. The superhero returns in the second movie of the two-part story, Avengers: Endgame, as the superhero team attempts to finally defeat Thanos and save the universe.

How to watch the Black Panther movies in order

If you’re wondering whether it’s best to watch the movies in which Black Panther features in order of release date or chronologically in the MCU world, the answer is the same. Here is the order in which you should watch them: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) It is most rewarding to watch the movies in this order because the stories are all tied together in some way. Captain America: Civil War introduces Black Panther and sets up the events of the other movies. Black Panther is a stand-alone film, but it is important to watch it before Avengers: Infinity War because it introduces some of the important characters and settings in that movie. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are the culmination of the first three phases of the MCU, and they are essential viewing for any fan of the franchise. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther, and it is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Where to watch the Black Panther movies

The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, making Disney Plus the obvious place to watch the Black Panther movies. You can stream all five movies in which Black Panther appears on the platform.

If you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription and wish to rent or buy any of the five movies, you can do so on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV.

FAQs

How many end credits are there in Black Panther 2? There are a total of 14 minutes and 30 seconds of credits in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, covering the cast, crew, visual effects, and music. There is also a mid-credit scene that appears after the first block of end credits.

Who played Black Panther? Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther in the first Black Panther movie, as well as the three Avengers movies in which Black Panther is a supporting character. He was the first black actor to portray a lead superhero in a major superhero movie, but he tragically died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Letitia Wright played Black Panther in the second film. Her character, Shuri, is the sister of T’Challa and takes on the mantle of Black Panther after her brother dies.

How long are the Black Panther movies? The first Black Panther movie has a runtime of two hours and 14 minutes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a longer film at two hours and 41 minutes.

