Instagram is a great way to share bits of your life, especially its short-format Stories feature. They’re meant to be brief and subject to duration limits. So how long are Instagram Stories, anyway? We explore this question, and other social media video limits, below.

How long are Instagram Stories?

Instagram Stories were initially meant to be brief clips, but they’ve since expanded. At present, Instagram Stories can be up to 60 seconds long. If you try to post a video longer than this, Instagram will break it into multiple 60-second chunks. Using an iOS device, you can trim your video as you see fit using the video trimmer.

How long do Instagram Stories last? Instagram Stories are still designed to be ephemeral, so they won’t become permanent fixtures on your account unless you add them as a highlight. Stories will expire from your profile, feed, and direct message inbox 24 hours after posting them.

How long are Reels, feed videos, and live videos on Instagram?

It’s not just Instagram Stories that have a maximum length. Find the duration limits of Instagram’s other video formats below. The maximum length of Instagram Reels is set at 90 seconds.

is set at 90 seconds. Instagram video posts can be between three and 60 seconds. Anything longer than this can be posted in a carousel post or a Reel.

can be between three and 60 seconds. Anything longer than this can be posted in a carousel post or a Reel. Finally, Instagram live video broadcasts are limited to four hours at a time.

How long are Stories on other social media platforms?

Story formats on social media generally focus on providing users with short-form content. As a result, duration limits usually extend to a 120-second maximum. However, some platforms allow for longer posts and slightly different formats. Find some of the limitations the more popular social media platforms impose below. YouTube Shorts have a maximum length of 60 seconds.

WhatsApp Stories are limited to 30 seconds.

TikTok limits video uploads to three minutes per clip.

Snapchat Stories are limited to 60 seconds.

Facebook Stories are limited to 120 seconds.

FAQs

Can you make Instagram Stories longer than 60 seconds? Technically, yes. An Instagram Story video over 60 seconds will be broken into multiple posts.

