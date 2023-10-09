The HONOR Magic Vs2 is coming, will be thinner and lighter than V2

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced that the Magic Vs2 foldable is coming this week.

The new foldable is said to be thinner and lighter than the already svelte Magic V2.

It’s believed that the new device could also be cheaper than its predecessor.

HONOR made quite a splash back in July when it launched the HONOR Magic V2 foldable phone. The device delivered an ultra-thin, lightweight design that hadn’t been seen before on a book-style foldable.

Now, HONOR has confirmed that the “even thinner and lighter” Magic Vs2 foldable is on the way, with a launch scheduled for October 12. The company also posted an image of the new device alongside the HONOR Watch 4 Pro.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the new device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 2K high refresh rate folding screen, 16GB of RAM, 66W charging, and a side fingerprint scanner.

The phone will also pack a 50MP f/1.9 main camera and a ~2.5x portrait lens, according to details gleaned from the camera housing. A 16mm ultrawide camera will be the third rear shooter here.

The choice of chipset would be a downgrade over the Magic V2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, this could be for price-related reasons. Indeed, Digital Chat Station asserts that the Magic Vs2 is aiming at traditional smartphones when it comes to pricing and thickness. For what it’s worth, the Magic V2 starts at 8,999 yuan (~$1,233) in China. So we’re curious to see how expensive the Magic Vs2 will be.

In saying so, we think HONOR really missed the boat by not having a prompt global launch of the Magic V2. We hope the Magic Vs2 is available outside China in short order.

