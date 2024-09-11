HONOR's Galaxy Z Fold killer is selling like hotcakes

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V3 has been flying off shelves since its launch in Europe.

The foldable has been selling so well that the company doesn’t have enough stock to meet demand.

HONOR’s book-style foldable from 2023 — the Magic V2 — made waves due to its impossibly thin design. The handset was particularly popular in Europe, giving Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 a run for its money. Now that the Magic V3 has launched, HONOR appears to be struggling to keep up with demand in Europe.

The HONOR Magic V3 first launched in China on July 12, 2024, but has now rolled out globally as of September 5. While the Magic V2 enjoyed high sales in Europe last year, it seems sales are even higher this year.

According to Phandroid, HONOR says the first day of trading in the UK for the Magic V3 was 195% higher than it was for the Magic V2 in the same period of time. In fact, the foldable is reportedly selling so well that supplies have run low and the company is rushing to replenish its inventory in Europe. It seems the reddish-brown color option is particularly popular in the region.

Although the V2 was already very thin, somehow the firm found a way to shave off even more of the thickness in the V3. Despite Samsung’s best efforts with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, HONOR still holds the title for thinnest foldable. Samsung is expected to release an even slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — believed to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — in China and South Korea later this year, but even that model may not catch up to HONOR’s latest foldable.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments