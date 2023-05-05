The HONOR Magic V2 foldable could be a proper Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

HONOR launched the Magic Vs at MWC 2023 earlier this year, and we thought the foldable phone was a good alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has posted apparent HONOR Magic V2 specs, and it looks like the upcoming foldable will address two key Magic Vs weaknesses.

For starters, the Magic V2 is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This would be a marked improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 inside the current HONOR foldable. More specifically, Android Authority testing shows a major improvement for multi-core CPU and system-wide workloads. The new chipset also offers hardware-based ray-tracing capabilities and satellite connectivity support.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Digital Chat Station adds that the Magic V2 will arrive with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. This is a major change from the Magic Vs, which completely lacked wireless charging capabilities.

Otherwise, the leaker says you should expect a 2K LTPO folding screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a light and thin design. There’s no official word on availability details just yet, but we’re not sure if the HONOR Magic V2 will arrive in global markets given that the Magic Vs is still a relatively new release in Europe.

