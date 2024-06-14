The HONOR Magic V Flip brings a gorgeous design and super competitive price

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V Flip has launched in China with a starting price of 4,999 yuan, equivalent to about $689 USD.

It comes with a large 4-inch external screen, the largest in its class.

The HONOR Magic V Flip is a fashion-focused smartphone with available accessories and a relatively low price point.

Every now and then, I see a smartphone that makes me totally jealous of people in China. Such is the case with the brand-new HONOR Magic V Flip, which officially launched in China today, June 13th. And get this: it was announced at a technology fashion show. Of course, this tells us a bit about the device’s nature.

HONOR has put a big focus on design with the Magic V Flip, and you can tell from the get-go. It is a gorgeous foldable phone. For starters, it is very thin at 7.15mm when unfolded, or 14.89mm when folded shut. It weighs 193g. The frame is curved and the device is available in three colors: black, white, and pink. These are not your typical colors, though. The black and white versions look almost pearl-like, and the pink one has a very unique pattern. All look more elegant and refined than most smartphones, and there’s also a special edition that is green and glittery.

Those who take fashion more seriously will love that HONOR is offering optional accessories to turn the phone into a “watch, bag, etc.” The device is also quite capable, all things considered. Let’s take a look at some of the specs together.

Magic V Flip specs:

Display: 6.8-inch internal, 4-inch external

6.8-inch internal, 4-inch external SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 50MP

50MP Battery: 4,800mAh

4,800mAh Software: Android 14

One of the biggest highlights is the external screen, which seems to be the largest in a flip phone. It features an LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 85% screen-to-body ratio, making it look nearly seamless.

The unit can also charge at 66W, which is pretty fast. Sadly, it lacks wireless charging. Another downside may be that the processor is a bit old. It launched back in 2022. That said, the processor is still quite capable in 2024, and this arguably helps HONOR keep the price lower.

The HONOR Magic V Flip starts at 4,999 yuan for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is about $689 USD. You can upgrade to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM for 5,499 yuan, or about $758. Maxing out to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost you 5,999 yuan or about $827. And if you want the fancy HONOR Magic V Flip Haute Couture Edition made in collaboration with fashion guru Professor Jimmy Choo, that one goes for 5,999 yuan, or the equivalent of about $965. That one has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

As expected, the phone is only available in China right now. There’s no news on when or if it will be available internationally. We’re especially not keeping our hopes up in the US. Those who can get it are in for a treat, though. The phone looks great, has pretty good specs, and costs much less than its main competitor, which is the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

