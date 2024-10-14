Another major Android brand will launch its flagship phones this month

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR CEO George Zhao has announced that the HONOR Magic 7 series phones will launch on October 30.

The phones will likely offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and big batteries.

The company also confirmed that Magic OS 9.0 would launch next week.

The HONOR Magic 6 Pro was one of the best Android phones of 2024 in terms of hardware, delivering plenty of cutting-edge features. We already know the Magic 7 series is coming, and a company executive has now issued a launch date.

HONOR CEO George Zhao announced on Weibo today (October 14) that the HONOR Magic 7 series phones would launch on October 30. The executive shared a poster for the event — check out the machine-translated version below.

Zhao also noted that its Magic OS 9.0 software will be released on October 23. Fingers crossed that this software will be available on devices in global markets before the end of the year.

What should we expect from the Magic 7 series, though? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is all but guaranteed as these phones have always used the latest flagship Snapdragon chipsets. HONOR was also the first major brand to adopt silicon-carbon batteries in its phones, so we’re expecting a large battery that’s at least on par with the Magic 6 Pro’s 5,600mAh capacity.

In any event, we praised the Magic 6 Pro’s battery life, camera hardware, video features, and performance. However, we criticized the phone for its poor USB-PD support, “cluttered” Magic OS skin, and a hit-and-miss 180MP telephoto camera. We therefore hope the company has addressed all of these weaknesses with its new phones.

This October 30 launch is almost certainly a China-only affair. HONOR tends to release its mainline Magic flagships outside China in Q1 each year, so you might have to wait a few months if you want to officially get your hands on the Magic 7 series.

It’s also worth noting that the HONOR Magic 7 series won’t be the first next-generation Android flagships to launch. Vivo will reveal its X200 series of phones later today (October 14), while the OPPO Find X8 series will be launched on October 24. However, both OPPO and vivo’s phones will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset. So HONOR’s phones could be the first to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon if Xiaomi doesn’t beat it to the punch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments