The new HONOR 90 promises to be easy on your eyes in all the right ways

TL;DR HONOR has launched the new HONOR 90 in the UK, with a starting price of £449.99 (~$575).

The HONOR 90 features an industry-leading 3,840Hz PWM dimming, which reduces eye fatigue at lower brightness levels.

Other key specs on the phone include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 200MP primary camera, 5G support, GMS support, and more.

HONOR is scripting its comeback in 2023 with a slew of interesting product launches that has kept us intrigued. Devices like the Magic 5 Pro and the Magic Vs foldable are crazy enough to attract attention and keep it. Then there was also the HONOR 90 Lite that was aiming for the budget segment. Now, the company is rounding things up with a premium yet practical mid-range smartphone in the form of the HONOR 90.

HONOR 90 specifications One of the HONOR 90’s primary highlights is the display. It is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution (2,664 x 1,200). It is also a quad-curved display, meaning that all four edges of the phone are curved. The display has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content.

The real trick with the display is that it has Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming at 3,840Hz, a first in the smartphone industry. This allows the phone’s display to provide a flicker-free viewing experience in low brightness, reducing eye fatigue. HONOR says that the phone also uses “Dynamic Dimming” to periodically adjust the screen brightness and uses “Circadian Night Display” to remove blue light from the display. The end result of these technologies coming together is lower eye fatigue and less disruption to the user’s natural sleep cycle.

While the front of the HONOR 90 is easy on your eyes, the back promises to be captivating. The phone is available in four color variants: Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. The Silver and Blue colors are especially exciting, with intricate patterns and color play. HONOR is also boasting of curve symmetry for the curved edges on the front and back, as well as the 183g weight of the phone.

On the inside, the HONOR 90 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 “Accelerated Edition,” though it is not immediately clear what the additional branding does over the regular SoC. The SoC and the phone have 5G support. There’s 8/12GB RAM onboard, along with 256GB/512GB storage.

The camera is another highlight of the HONOR 90. The primary sensor is a 200MP shooter with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and f/1.9 aperture. It is flanked by a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide and macro camera and a dedicated 2MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. The front camera is 50MP.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging, with a charger included in the box. The phone runs on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13, and comes with Google services available out of the box.

HONOR 90 pricing and availability

The HONOR 90 will be available in the UK for £449.99 (~$575) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and £499.99 (~$639) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. You can buy it from HONOR’s official HiHonor website and use the code AUKH905 for a 5% discount during the preorder period. The phone will also be available to preorder from Amazon, Very, and Currys from July 7 onwards, with open sales beginning from July 19, 2023. The pre-order bonus includes a free HONOR Pad X8 tablet.

