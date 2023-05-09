Honkai: Star Rail - Every currency and where to get them

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Honkai: Star Rail is one of the best gacha mobile RPGs out right now. However, it does fall into one of the biggest traps of F2P gacha RPGs. There are a ton of currencies. In fact, there are so many that it may be tough to remember them all and how they all work. In this article, we’ll talk about every Honkai: Star Rail currency, where you can get them, and how to spend them.

Every currency in Honkai: Star Rail

Since there are so many, we’ll start with a helpful table to show you all of them and the basics on what each one does and where to get it.

Currency name How to obtain it What you use it for Currency name Credits

How to obtain it Most activities in Honkai: Star Rail grant Credits as a reward.

What you use it for In shops for items and upgrades.

Currency name Stellar Jade

How to obtain it Log-in rewards.

Mission completion rewards.

Achievement or milestone completion rewards.

Can be purchased with Oneiric Shards.



What you use it for Summoning new characters through warps.

Restoring Trailblazer energy.

Purchase items in the Stellar Trade shop.



Currency name Oneiric Shards

How to obtain it You can only purchase Oneiric Shards with real world money.

What you use it for Can be converted to Stellar Jade on a 1:1 ratio.

Purchase items from the Contract Shop.

Currency name Star Rail Pass

How to obtain it Earned through rewards.

Purchased with Undying Starlight.

Purchased with Undying Embers.

Purchased with Stellar Jade.

What you use it for Allows you to summon characters in the permanently available Stellar Warp banner.

Currency name Star Rail Special Pass

How to obtain it Earned through rewards.

Purchased with Undying Starlight.

Purchased with Undying Embers.

Purchased with Stellar Jade.

What you use it for Allows you to summon characters from the limited-time Warps.

Currency name Undying Starlight

How to obtain it Earned during Warps.

What you use it for Anything in the Starlight Exchange.

Currency name Undying Embers

How to obtain it Earned during Warps.

What you use it for Anything in the Embers Exchange.

Currency name Planetary currencies

How to obtain it Earned while exploring any given planet or location.

What you use it for Each planet has its own World Shop where you spend planetary currencies.



Credits

Credits are the base currency in Honkai: Star Rail. You earn them from all kinds of sources, and there are shops on every planet where you can spend them. You get these so often that you can essentially farm them at any time. But, for the purposes of clarification, here are some ways you can get Credits. Almost every boss or regular enemy encounter.

Calyx rewards.

Side quest, milestone, and achievement rewards.

Assignment rewards.

Operation Briefing rewards.

HoYoLAB daily check-in rewards. In other words, Credits basically fall from the sky. You should have no problems finding some.

Stellar Jade

Stellar Jade is the F2P currency that most players will use for special things. As of this writing, the two uses are for summing new characters through Warps and restoring your Trailblazer energy for use at places like Calyxes. Here’s how you earn it. Log-in rewards.

Mission completion rewards.

Achievement or milestone rewards.

You can purchase Stellar Jade with Oneiric Shards with a 1:1 ratio. For example, 300 Stellar Jade costs 300 Oneiric Shards.

There is a Stellar Trade shop in the Shops menu. At this time, you can only buy Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes. However, this shop may have more items in later game updates. You’ll receive a steady dribble of Stellar Jade over the course of your normal gameplay. You’ll most likely get it from achievement and milestone rewards in the short term and then as log-in rewards in the long term.

There doesn’t appear to be a way to farm Stellar Jade as of this writing. You’ll eventually run out of quests and milestones to do, so aside from real-world money and log-in rewards, there isn’t a way to earn this reliably during endgame.

Oneiric Shards

Oneiric Shards are the premium currency of Honkai: Star Rail. You can use it to purchase things from the game’s Contract Shop, which has some pretty powerful but rarely game-breaking stuff. We believe most folks will simply convert their Oneiric Shards to Stellar Jade for use in Warps during banners. The only way to get Oneiric Shards is to buy them with real money. Luckily, the Honkai: Star Rail developers didn’t put a lot of importance on Oneiric Shards, and you can comfortably play without buying them. However, those who want every new character will likely buy a lot of these since the materials needed for Warps are drip fed to the player.

Star Rail Pass and Star Rail Special Pass

Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes are basically character-summoning tickets. The regular Star Rail Pass lets you summon a character from the permanent banners in the game. Meanwhile, the Star Rail Special Passes are used on the temporary banners that cycle in and out as the game goes. You cannot use a Special Pass on a regular Warp, and you cannot use a regular Pass on a special Warp.

Here’s how you get both types of Passes in Honkai: Star Rail. They are commonly earned through most types of rewards, including log-in rewards and HoYoLAB check-in rewards.

They are purchasable in limited quantities with both Undying Starlight and Undying Embers.

They are infinitely purchasable with Stellar Jade at a rate of 160 Stellar Jade for one Pass of either type. We think most players are going to get their Passes with the Undying materials along with Stellar Jade. The game does give these out as rewards, but it’s not very common, and even when it does happen, you only get one or two.

Undying Starlight and Undying Embers

These two materials are obtained when you use Warps to summon characters and Light Cones. Here’s how to obtain each one. You generally receive both materials in small quantities when you Warp.

You may receive bonus amounts of each material depending on what you get when you Warp. For example, a 3-star Light Cone grants some extra Undying Ember, while any 4-star pull grants some extra Undying Starlight. Once you have enough of each, you can use them in the Starlight Exchange and Embers Exchange in the Shop section of the menu. There, you can find Light Cones, Star Rail Passes, Star Rail Special Passes, and even the occasional character that you can outright buy.

There’s no way to farm for these two materials. However, you can buy Oneiric Shards, exchange them for Stellar Jade, use that to summon at Warps, and then you can get these. Thus, you can purchase this currency with real money if you want to.

Planetary currencies

Each planet you visit on the Astral Express has its own currency. You receive this currency during the natural course of your exploration, typically from chests, side quests, and things like that.

The currency is spent at World Shops. There is one World Shop at each main location. Each World Shop has a limited supply of each item they sell. Don’t worry, you should be able to get enough planetary currency to buy everything in each World Shop. It’s basically a carrot for folks to find every treasure chest and complete each side quest.

Below we have a table that we’ll update as needed to show each area’s currency and where each World Shop is. Each World Shop is also marked on the map with a different vendor icon than most normal vendors.

Location Currency Name World Shop location Location Herta Space Station

Currency Name Hertareum

World Shop location Master Control Zone, northwest of the Central Passage teleport. The vendor's name is Wen Shiqi.

Location Jarilo-VI

Currency Name Shield

World Shop location Boulder Town, south of the Goethe Grand Hotel teleport. The vendor's name is Lauder.

Location Xianzhou Luofu

Currency Name Strale

World Shop location Central Starskiff Haven, northwest of the Starwatcher Avenue teleport. The vendor's name is Pawnbroker Handian



FAQ

Where can I access Honkai: Star Rail's shop menu? From the main in-game screen, click the phone icon, and then click the Shop button. You’ll find the Stellar Trade, Starlight Exchange, Embers Exchange, Contract Shop, and the Oneiric shop (where you spend real money) in that menu.

