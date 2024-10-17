Deal: The Hohem iSteady V3 competes with the best gimbals, and it's only $129 right now

While modern smartphones have pretty good stabilization, none quite match what a gimbal can do. These devices will smooth out video amazingly, reducing shake better than any internal system or software optimization can. Today, we came across an excellent deal on a fantastic option. The Hohem iSteady V3 competes against the best smartphone gimbals around, offering a wide variety of features, flexibility, and even AI tracking capabilities. All for $129, which easily beats direct competitors. This is a $20 discount on the $149 retail price. Buy the Hohen iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal for $129 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, as well as Hohem’s website. We’re focusing on Amazon for convenience, as we know many of you already use it. The discount applies to both the Black and White color models.

Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal AI-powered tracking Equipped with its own object detection and tracking system, the Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal offers 3-axis stabilization and an AI-powered tracker that includes a multi-color light. Get up to 13 hours of battery life, and support for landscape and portrait orientation in this handy unit that folds down for easy transport. See price at Amazon Save $20.00

There are definitely cheaper smartphone gimbals around, but the Hohem iSteady V3 is exceptional. This is a high-end gimbal with an ample feature set, but at a price that beats the competition, especially at $129.

The Hohem iSteady V3 has a three-axis stabilization system that will smooth out videos perfectly. Additionally, its design is very solid, as well as portable. When folded in, I can literally fit it in my pants pocket. It has built-in tripod legs that come out of the bottom, and you also get the added benefit of an extendable rod, a la selfie stick. These are hardly the hottest features on this gimbal, though.

Hohem calls this “your personal videographer,” as it has some special features that can help you record yourself without the need for a shooter. For starters, there is an AI tracker that attaches next to the smartphone. It can recognize, track, and follow you, all with the use of specific gestures. Additionally, it has a removable remote controller that can help you operate the gimbal from a distance.

We can’t think of any other gimbal that offers these many features and great design for a similar price, so go get yours while it’s still $129!

