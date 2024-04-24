Nokia maker launches its first HMD-branded line for the US

HMD Global

TL;DR Human Mobile Devices Global is launching the HMD Vibe in the US.

The HMD Vibe is said to be capable of lasting two days between charges.

The handset will be available for $150.

After all the leaks and rumors, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global is announcing its first HMD-branded smartphones. While the rest of the world is getting the HMD Pulse, the US is getting the HMD Vibe.

The Nokia maker’s new smartphone is a budget-level device that runs on a Snapdragon 680 processor. Along with that, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with 4GB of virtual RAM and support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

This is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last for two days between charges. While battery life sounds impressive, you shouldn’t expect the battery to charge very fast as it supports a charging speed of 10W.

On the outside, the phone features a modest 6.56-inch HD+ display. With this display, you’ll get a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of brightness.

Moving on to the camera, there are two rear cameras and a top-center punch-hole camera in the front. The main camera comes in at 13MP and is joined by a 2MP depth camera in the back. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is a 5MP lens. These cameras support HDR, AI imaging, and skin tone optimization.

You won’t have to worry too much about protecting this device. It has an IP rating of 52, which means it’s dust-protected and can handle direct sprays up to 15 degrees from the vertical.

In addition to all of this, the phone includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G connectivity, and a biometric face unlock feature.

The HMD Vibe will be available in May for $150. You can purchase the handset from HMD.com and at major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments