Nokia maker releases HMD smartphone renders that harken back to its prime

The new website appears to include renders of unnamed HMD handsets.

Since last year, HMD has been planning to use its own brand name for a line of smartphones that will sell along with its Nokia brand. Leaks have told us that the company may be working on two series of HMD Android phones with three entries in both. Now, the company may have tipped its hand on what some of these handsets may look like.

Recently, the company best known for its Nokia brand updated its website. First spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, HMD appears to have included a few renders of its upcoming HMD handsets. The renders in question can be seen below.

While we don’t get a great look at the handsets, we do get to see three devices in two colorways: green and pink. It’s unclear if the green handset in the middle is a different device from the pink device on the right. However, it appears the image on the left is a different device from the others as it has flat sides and the other two have rounded sides.

Additionally, the image on the left shows the internals of the device, but it doesn’t really reveal any information other than it having three rear cameras. The middle and right images appear to show a handset that sports two rear cameras.

Previous leaks have suggested the codenames of the two series HMD is working on may be Legend and Pulse. We can’t tell which may be which from these images. Just last week, a render of an HMD device leaked, but none of these devices seem to match what we saw from that leak outside of the two rear cameras.

