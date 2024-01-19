Leak gives first look at new HMD smartphone without the Nokia branding

91mobiles

TL;DR A leak has provided a first look at HMD’s first HMD-branded smartphone.

The leaked smartphone appears to be a budget or mid-range phone.

HMD’s new smartphone is expected to launch globally.

HMD — the company behind the Nokia brand — is expected to be launching a new smartphone this year. The new handset will be the company’s first HMD-branded device. A new leak has now given us our first look at the upcoming smartphone.

The folks over at 91mobiles have obtained a leaked render of an HMD smartphone. Last year, two model numbers — N159V and TA-1585 — were spotted on the IMEI database, and these leaked renders appear to be of model number N159V.

Based on the image, the HMD smartphone appears to have a black matte back and a flat display. There are two cameras in the rear sitting inside a rectangular camera bump, and a punch-hole selfie camera located in the top center of the screen. And on the right side of the device, you can see the volume and power buttons. Judging by the plastic-looking material, it’s possible that this handset could be a budget or mid-range device.

Outside of the design, there’s not much else that can be gleaned from this leaked render. However, the outlet guesses that since the model numbers N159V and TA-1585 were certified at the same time, they could both be for this smartphone. The different model numbers could just be for regional variants or carrier deals.

