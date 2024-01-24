Nokia phone maker may be working on six HMD-branded handsets

91mobiles

TL;DR HMD is reportedly working on six HMD-branded devices.

The six handsets appear to be a part of two different series of phones that go by the codenames “Pulse” and “Legend.”

Both the Pulse and Legend series will have a base, Plus, and Pro model.

Earlier this month, we learned that Finnish phone maker HMD Global will start making HMD-branded Android phones that will be sold alongside its well-known Nokia brand. A new leak may have now given us the codenames for six entries in the new smartphone line.

On X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared a post claiming to have the codenames for HMD’s first HMD-branded smartphones. According to Blass, there are six models and they have the codenames “Pulse,” “Legend,” “Pulse Plus,” “Legend Plus,” “Pulse Pro,” and “Legend Pro.”

Judging by the naming conventions, these six devices fall into two different series of smartphones. Outside of the codenames, Blass had no other information about the Pulse series or Legend series.

This news arrives on the heels of a leak from last Friday that provided a render of an HMD-branded device. It’s unknown if the device from the render is either a Pulse or Legend handset. However, the device in question looked to be a budget to mid-range device with a flat display, matte black back panel, and two rear cameras.

Before the render leaked, two model numbers — N159V and TA-1585 — were spotted on the IMEI database last year. It’s possible that the model numbers are for the Pulse and Legend, but it’s unknown which would be which. However, it is believed that the handset from the render comes with the model number N159V.

