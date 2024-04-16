Nokia maker's upcoming HMD Pulse Pro phone leaks specs and price

91mobiles

TL;DR Renders and specs for the HMD Pulse Pro have leaked.

HMD’s upcoming handset is said to have a 6.56-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The device is expected to sell for €179 (~$190).

Earlier this year, we learned that Nokia maker HMD Global was working on six HMD-branded Android phones that would be divided into two different series. Both series would include base, Plus, and Pro models and have the codenames Legend and Pulse. A new leak has now spilled the beans on the HMD Pulse Pro’s specs and design.

A report from 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, has provided what appears to be renders and specs for the HMD Pulse Pro. Judging by the images, the handset features a flat display, rounded corners, a punch hole selfie camera, and two rear cameras. Visually, it looks much like any slab phone you’ve seen before.

As for the specs, the leak claims the phone has a 6.56-inch IPS 90Hz display that comes with a resolution of 1480×720 pixels. It’s said to run on a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Powering the device will be a 5,000mAh battery, however, the leak found no mention of fast charging.

Moving on to the cameras, it looks like we can expect a 50MP main shooter, joined by a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera packs in a 50MP lens.

If you’re wondering about the price, it’s said the HMD Pulse Pro will sell for €179 (~$190). The leak also speculates the handset will have an IP52 rating, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will weigh around 196 grams.

It appears there’s no information on the base or Plus models. We may have to wait until were closer to launch to learn those details.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments