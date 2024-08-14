A Nokia Lumia 920 lookalike is coming soon, here are some leaked specs

TL;DR Key specs of the HMD Hyper have been leaked ahead of the launch date.

The phone has a design reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia 920.

Specs include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Following the release of the Skyline, HMD Global is set to expand its Android phone range with the upcoming HMD Hyper. A new leak has provided a detailed rundown of the device’s specs, offering insight into what it will bring to the market.

After reliable tipster HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) leaked the above image of the device last month, their latest post on X revealed more information about the hardware. The HMD Hyper looks to feature a Lumia-920-inspired aesthetic, with a punch-hole front camera and a rectangular rear camera module. The leaked image shows the phone in a striking yellow colorway.

X/@smashx_60

According to the leak, the HMD Hyper could sport a Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the device could come equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP sensor. The front camera is also rumored to be 50MP. A 4,700mAh battery might also feature 33W fast charging support.

The retail price and the launch date of the Hyper are yet to be revealed. Keep an eye out for an official announcement from HMD.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments