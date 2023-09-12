HMD Global wants to use it own brand name alongside Nokia's

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR HMD Global’s CEO announced that the company will begin selling smartphones under its own HMD brand alongside Nokia-branded smartphones.

HMD Global’s license for the Nokia brand expires in 2026 unless renewed.

Nokia has a rich history in the world of phones. They are credited for numerous legendary phones like the Nokia 3310, Nokia 6600, and the Nokia N95. Unfortunately, Nokia did not jump onto the Android bandwagon early, and its phone business was sold to Microsoft in 2014. Microsoft sold the rights to the Nokia brand to HMD Global in 2016 for ten years, and ever since, HMD Global has been selling Nokia-branded phones. But it seems we may soon see HMD Global-branded smartphones alongside Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global’s CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on his LinkedIn that the company is establishing an original HMD brand. This HMD brand will coexist alongside Nokia devices and “collaboration with exciting new partners.”

The rest of the announcement highlights the company’s mission statement. It also highlights that HMD Global exclusively held the license to the Nokia phone brand for six years. The company is also proud of its sustainability, repairability, and digital detox efforts.

What can you expect with HMD phones? The announcement post has a few clues on what you can next expect from HMD phones: Combined with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable mobile devices to consumers around the world, every single one of us at HMD is excited for our future of designing innovative products that endure, reducing electronic waste, helping people keep their mobile devices for longer and making a positive impact on the planet. It is clear that the company will keep working on a sustainable direction for phones under the HMD brand. The brand has not disclosed its partners nor shared more information about its branding and strategy.

As Nokiamob.net found out, this could be the logo that we could see on the phones:

HMD’s licensing agreement for the Nokia brand is set to expire in 2026, ten years after it entered into it. So, all in all, it appears the brand is preparing for its path beyond the agreement. If the company does intend to make affordable phones, we hope it makes some competitive ones.

Comments