HMD Global has announced its most affordable Nokia device as yet, the Nokia 2. The much-rumored Nokia 2 was launched in India at a global launch event in Gurgaon, a suburb of New Delhi, today.

The Nokia 2 runs pure Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and comes with HMD Global’s promise of monthly security updates as well as an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Nokia 2 brings together crafted aluminum with sculpted polycarbonate at the back. The highlight of the smartphone is its 2-day battery life, as the company claims. It also packs in IP52 drip protection.

Nokia 2 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (720 x 1280) LTPS LCD | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212

RAM: 1 GB LPPDDR 3

Internal Storage: 8 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 8 MP autofocus with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP fixed-focus

Battery: 4,100 mAh

Dimensions: 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm

Priced at €99 ($115), the Nokia 2 is available in three color combinations – Pewter/Black, Pewter/White, and Copper/Black – and will go on sale starting mid-November. The company has not shared country-specific availability details (those will be shared closer to the sales) but has specified that both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants will be available according to the market.

The Nokia 2 packs in modest specifications, but like other Nokia devices, the pitch is about the pure Android experience rather playing on the specifications sheet. Is that a right call? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.