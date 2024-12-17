Goodbye, Hello Mobile: If you're on the prepaid network, be prepared for a sudden plan change

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Hello Mobile customers have been getting the run around for the last few months when it comes to SIM card requests, customer service, and more.

It seems Liberty has now absorbed the brand, and customers are being notified of the new plan changes required.

This is good news for Hello Mobile customers that were concerned their phone numbers would become orphaned, as they can now keep the number with Liberty or port it out.

Hello Mobile debuted back in 2019. While the carrier attempted to stand out in the ever-growing sea of prepaid options, it primarily gained traction with those seeking ultra-cheap service with minimal data. After five years, the carrier’s time has come to a close. Too bad it took them a while to notify their customers!

It began with customers reporting issues such as slow or unresponsive online customer service via sites like Reddit. Eventually, even the phone support number was shut down. After months of silence, we now know what’s happening with Hello Mobile: it’s been absorbed into the Liberty Wireless family.

What does this mean for current customers? First, while the Hello Mobile website remains active, all customer service for your Hello Mobile number is now handled directly through Liberty Wireless. If you want to port your number to another prepaid provider, you’ll also need to go through Liberty Wireless for assistance.

At least one Reddit user has shared that Liberty is sending out notifications about plan changes. In their case, they were shifted from Hello Mobile’s $5 plan (500MB and unlimited talk and text) to Liberty’s $9.25 plan, which includes 1,000 minutes, unlimited text, and 4.5GB of premium data.

While Liberty offers a $5-per-month plan, it doesn’t include any data at all. For those who primarily rely on Wi-Fi or use old-school phones, this might not matter much. Still, having a small amount of data for emergencies — like fetching location data from Google Maps — was a nice perk.

Should you stick with Liberty? In my honest opinion, no. While Liberty Wireless isn’t a bad carrier, I believe Tello is a more reliable alternative that offers similar pricing. Other excellent options, such as US Mobile and Mint Mobile, provide better value without significantly higher costs.

Although Hello Mobile could have handled its shutdown more gracefully, the transition to Liberty is likely a relief for existing customers who were left wondering about the fate of their numbers. This situation also underscores the risk of opting for newer, less-established carriers. You never know when they might go out of business, leaving you without an easy way to transfer your number.

