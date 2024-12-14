Next-gen HDMI could be announced at CES 2025

TL;DR It’s reported that a big announcement about the next HDMI standard will made at CES 2025.

The new standard is expected to use next-generation HDMI tech to provide higher resolutions and frame rates.

There’s a rumor suggesting that NVIDIA’s and AMD’s next GPUs may be compatible with HDMI 2.2.

It’s hard to believe, but the HDMI 2.1 standard launched all the way back in 2017. Compared to its predecessor, it brought support for higher resolutions and refresh rates. After being around for seven years, it looks like it’s about time for a new standard to finally take its place.

This upcoming CES, we’re going to see a lot of new technology and that could include a new HDMI standard. According to Computer Base, the HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is starting to inform media outlets about a significant announcement at the trade event. It’s reported that the HDMI Forum, the group behind the video and audio transmission standard, has scheduled a press conference at the show for January 6, 2025.

Rumored to be called HDMI 2.2, the new standard is expected to support higher bandwidths and resolutions, just as the jump from HDMI 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 did. For context, HDMI 2.0’s 18Gbps bandwidth is only capable of supporting up to 4K resolutions at 60fps. Meanwhile, HDMI 2.1 has a bandwidth of 48Gbps, allowing for higher resolutions including 8K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.

It’s currently unknown what this new standard will be capable of. However, HDMI LA has stated that the standard will introduce next-generation HDMI technology, enabling higher resolutions, refresh rates, and enhanced transmission quality. It’s also hinted that a new cable may be needed to take advantage of all the benefits. The January 6 press conference will likely be where the HDMI Forum reveals the technical specifications and how it will impact the landscape.

At the moment, no devices with HDMI 2.2 support have been announced. But there is some forecasting going on suggesting that NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD’s Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs could take advantage of HDMI 2.2. However, this rumor is only supported by the fact that both NVIDIA and AMD have press conferences scheduled for CES on the same day as the HDMI Forum’s announcement.

