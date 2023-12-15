The GTA trilogy has finally arrived on Netflix Games

TL;DR The 3D Grand Theft Auto trilogy is now available on Netflix Games.

These games are GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

Netflix announced last month that the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) trilogy will be coming to Netflix Games in December. Now, the day has finally arrived as all three titles are now available to play.

The company confirmed a December 14 launch date on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Netflix, and we can indeed grab the titles right now.

The three titles in this trilogy are all mainline games from the PS2 era, namely Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

It’s also worth noting that these are the Definitive Edition entries, featuring some divisive overhauled graphics and a tweaked soundtrack compared to the original games.

Nevertheless, the Netflix availability comes roughly a week after Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The title, which has a 2025 release window, is only listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Comments