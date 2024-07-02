Save 42% on this epic GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W robot charger!

I thought the UGREEN Nexode RG 65W was cool, but this charger is certainly giving it a run for its money. The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W robot wall charger is pretty epic, with a unique design that makes it look like an anime-styled mech robot. And while it can be pricey, right now, you can get it at a 42% discount, saving you over $25! Get the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W for $35

Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” which means it will be gone soon, though we don’t know precisely when. And if you want options, you have them. The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W wall charger is available in four colors: Gray, War-Damaged Blue, War-Damaged Yellow, and White. The tricky part is that not all colors are available at this $35 price point. Only the Gray and White ones cost this much. If you want one of the “war-damaged” models, those will cost $40-$42, depending on the model.

GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger See price at Amazon Save $25.05 Limited time deal!

Epic looks aside, this is also a very nice charger, and we will likely add it to our list of the best wall chargers soon. The 65W max output allows you to charge most smartphones at top speeds. Because one of the ports can handle the full 65W, this means you can also use it to charge most tablets and many laptops. If you don’t need the full 65W, though, it has three ports: two USB-C ones and a single USB-A connection.

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W uses GaN technology to keep the profile small and the internals cooler. It supports both Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0. All things combined make this a very modern, capable, and awesome-looking accessory for all your charging needs.

This is the very first time the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W wall charger hits this record-low price point, and it’s clearly labeled as a limited time deal, so you may want to buy one before the deal is gone. Who knows when the price will be this low again.

