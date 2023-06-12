Capture your summer with this rare GoPro MAX deal

You’ll find the GoPro MAX high on our lists of the best action cameras and best 360-degree cameras for very good reasons. GoPro is the best in the action camera business, and the MAX model is the flagship device. A rare Amazon deal on the camera is now dropping the price to just $399.99 ($100 off).

This is far from an everyday occurrence. The GoPro Max has rarely deviated far from the $500 asking price and has never dropped as low as this before in the two years since its launch. GoPro is almost as guarded as Apple in avoiding big discounts on its products, knowing that it has the best of the best to offer and people who’ll pay top dollar for them.

GoPro MAX and Carry Case GoPro MAX and Carry Case Experience total creative freedom with the most versatile 360-degree camera. You get three cameras in one: unreal spherical footage, HERO-style video and photos, and a vlogging powerhouse that’s second to none. 360-degree capabilities deliver amazing panoramic photos and 360 Timelapse, too. Featuring unbreakable stabilization, premium audio from six mics, and a waterproof design, this camera maximizes WOW. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The GoPro Max boasts dual lenses for capturing immersive 360-degree footage and photos, and with Max HyperSmooth stabilization, the camera delivers incredibly smooth and steady footage, even in extreme conditions. It also features HERO mode, allowing seamless switching to a single-lens camera for wide-angle shots. The PowerPano feature creates stunning panoramic photos by automatically stitching together multiple images, while TimeWarp 360 offers captivating time-lapse videos with dynamic motion.

The camera’s waterproof and rugged design ensures durability and allows for underwater shooting up to 16 feet without a housing. With an intuitive touchscreen and voice control, operating the camera is effortless, and the GoPro App provides advanced editing tools for 360-degree content, which you can then share directly from a smartphone.

The GoPro MAX deal could end at any time, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

