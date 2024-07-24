Get 80% off Google Play Pass for 3 months, just in time for Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Play Store is getting a makeover, and Google is in the mood to celebrate. To spread the cheers, you’re getting a limited-time opportunity to try Google Play Pass for just $1 per month on a three-month basis. Get 80% off Google Play Pass

Usually costing $5 per month, Play Pass is a subscription service with a multitude of perks. That includes over 1,000 apps and games that you would otherwise be required to buy, as well as removing all ads and in-app purchases. You’ll also get monthly offers on top games. The offer is available to subscribers in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, and Korea.

It’s a no-brainer if you’re always dipping into the Play Store for a new fix, and particularly if you’re a gamer. New titles and additions are being added to the Play Pass catalog all of the time. For example, there are new offers in Asphalt Legends Unite as of today, as well as extras in Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Saga coming next week. Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance will be added to the catalog on July 29, too.

You only have three weeks to take advantage of this deal. At $1 per month, what do you have to lose? Hit the widget above to check it out.

You might like

Comments