The best Black Friday smartwatch deals: Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

If you’re looking for the best smartwatch and don’t have an iPhone, the true battle is between the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. These are our favorite Wear OS devices for most users, and both are on sale thanks to Black Friday. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is only $279.99 right now, a 20% discount. On the other hand, there’s a 32% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, reducing the price to $202.60. Buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $279.99 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $202.60

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, and are labeled as Black Friday deals. The Pixel Watch 3 price doesn’t change with different color versions. If you go for the Galaxy Watch 7, maximum savings only apply to the Green model. Other versions will cost a bit more.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is our general favorite pick for Android users, which makes sense considering it comes directly from Google. For starters, the simple and clean aesthetics will look great regardless of your style. And if you want some flare, there are some really interesting color options. Regardless, it will look and feel great.

This is also a bit of a pricey smartwatch, but it is definitely worth the price, and at this record-low price, the deal gets even sweeter. We gave the Google Pixel Watch 3 a stellar review, with very few complaints, the main one being the price. That gets remedied with this Black Friday deal, though!

The wearable performs very well, and we never noticed any slowdowns. The Qualcomm SW5100 and 2GB of RAM may not seem like much, but keep in mind that Wear OS is much less demanding than mobile operating systems like Android or iOS. We also loved the clean UI and all the Wear OS 5 features.

Of course, you’ll get all the features we’ve come to expect from modern smartwatches. There are many supported apps, and you can use it for contactless payments. Additionally, we found the heart-rate monitor to be very accurate, and you get plenty of health-tracking capabilities. By the way, Pixel phone users will get extra features like UWB support, Find My Device capabilities, and a shutter release function. These are really cool little tools, but nothing that will sway non-Pixel users away, which we like. It’s a very inclusive smartwatch.

Battery life is pretty outstanding, too. During our tests, we managed to get two to three days of juice per full charge, which is pretty rare in the smartwatch world. We also love that there are now two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. By the way, if you’re getting the 45mm version, consider upgrading to the LTE model, which currently costs the same as the Bluetooth version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a great Wear OS 5 smartwatch, but we have specified in the past that it’s especially a great choice for Samsung smartphone users. Galaxy devices get exclusive access to things like Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep apnea detection, and Energy Score. Regardless, it’s still a great smartwatch, no matter which phone you own.

You can learn all about this wearable in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, but let’s get you the main points here. For starters, it looks gorgeous, with much less discrete aesthetics than the Pixel Watch 3. Some of you will prefer the extra design flare. It’s also built like a little tank! The Galaxy Watch 7 has IP68, 5 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings. That is quite an outstanding set of certifications, so it will handle plenty of torture. You can even submerge it as deep as 50 meters, thanks to that 5 ATM rating.

Of course, this one also comes with Wear OS 5, and luckily, Samsung didn’t mess too much with the UI here. Battery life is pretty good, too, at about two days per full charge. As you would expect, there are plenty of health-tracking features, including sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, temperature measuring, a barometer, an altimeter, and more.

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is significantly cheaper. Furthermore, many would argue it is a superior device! While these are our favorite smartwatches, we know they aren’t for everyone. Check out our list of the best smartwatches to find some fantastic alternatives!

