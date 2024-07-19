You can still save $121 on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best Android tablet? Google and Samsung offer the best options right now, but Google’s alternative is much more versatile, thanks to the Charging Speaker Dock. If you’ve been looking to get one, today is your lucky day, as the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is just $379 right now. This is a $121 discount on the $500 original price point. Get the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $379

Amazon Prime Day is over, but this deal is still labeled as a “limited time deal.” The offer applies to all color variants, but at the time of posting this, the Rose version is out of stock from Amazon. This means you can pick between Porcelain and Hazel.

Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Tablet The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $120.99 Limited time deal!

What we like most about the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is that it essentially replaces a Nest Hub smart display. You can dock your tablet and get improved audio, use Google Assistant voice commands, and more. As a tablet, it is a great casual pad. It comes with a Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, as well as a nice 10.95-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 display.

We especially liked the fact that you get Google’s update promptness, as well as the promise of three main Android upgrades and five years of security patches. Battery life is also very nice, at about 10 hours based on our own tests. This is a feat for an Android tablet.

Get yours while the deal is hot. Remember that this is a limited-time offer, so the discounted price won’t be around for too long!

Oh, and if you don’t need the Charging Speaker Dock, you can also catch a deal on the Google Pixel Tablet alone. It will cost you $329 instead of the total $400 price. We definitely think getting the dock is worth the extra cash, though. It is really half the fun!

