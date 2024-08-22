Deal: Get the spec'd out Google Pixel Tablet for just $349, only today

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There are plenty of great Android tablets, but the Google Pixel Tablet is definitely one of the most interesting ones. Right now, you can get the best version of the Google Pixel Tablet at an incredible $250 discount, bringing the final cost down to just $349. However, this deal is only available today, so you must act quickly! Get the Google Pixel Tablet for just $349

This deal is available directly from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day offers. This means the offer is only available today, and the product will go back to its usual $599 price point tonight, August 22, at 10 PM Pacific. It’s also worth noting this is the higher-end model with 256GB of internal storage, as well as the Charging Speaker Dock.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) with Charging Speaker Dock Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) with Charging Speaker Dock The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Deal of the Day!

The Google Pixel Tablet is a very nice device. It comes with a pretty capable Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, so performance will be smooth. The 10.95-inch screen has a very crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. Again, this is the version with 256GB of storage. And our tests show that the 7,020mAh can provide about 10 hours of active usage on a full charge.

All that said, specs are not the only factor that makes the Pixel Tablet special. The unit comes with a Charging Speaker Dock, which can turn the tablet into a nice photo frame, or a Nest Hub smart display replacement. It has Google Assistant, so you can use it to get information or control your smart home devices. Not to mention, the dock will improve sound quality. Considering the whole package, we think it is definitely the coolest Android tablet around. Of course, you can always check out our list of the best Android tablets, if you want some other alternatives.

This is an amazing deal. Even the already discounted 128GB version is more expensive on Amazon right now, at $399. With Best Buy, you get a storage upgrade at a lower $349 price point, further sweetening the deal. Again, you have to act quickly, though. This is a Deal of the Day offer, so you have until tonight to take advantage of this offer!

You might like

Comments