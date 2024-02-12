Google Pixel Fold drops $400 to Black Friday price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google may have been later to the foldable market than its main rivals, but the 2023 Pixel Fold is arguably the best foldable phone you can buy. If it was beyond your budget at its $1,800 retail price, you may be keen to know that it just dropped $400 on Amazon. Google Pixel Fold for $1,399 ($400 off)

This big markdown to $1,399 matches the all-time low price we’ve tracked on the Android phone, previously seen during the Black Friday sales. But only the base 256GB model is on sale, with the 512GB variant still over $1,900.

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Fold Google enters the fold Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

The Pixel Fold boasts a landscape-oriented 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Its exterior features a 5.8-inch display of the same caliber. Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, accompanied by a Titan M2 security coprocessor and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset is equipped with a 4,821mAh battery, supporting 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, aiming to balance performance with battery life. Its camera setup includes a 48MP wide primary sensor complemented by two 10.8MP lenses for wide and ultrawide shots. Put simply, it’s the full package.

Keen to learn more about the deal? The widget above takes you to it.

