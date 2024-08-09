Google Pixel 9 could offer double the storage for free, at least according to one carrier

TL;DR As first spotted by Roland Quandt, it seems Vodafone UK is giving the Google Pixel 9 series a free double storage upgrade.

This applies to all storage configurations, not just base variants of the Pixel 9 series.

The offer reportedly will last from August 13 until September 3.

Samsung is well known for offering pre-order deals that include a free double storage upgrade, and now it seems Google might be following suit—or at least one of its partners is. As first spotted by Roland Quandt on X (formerly Twitter), it seems Vodafone plans to offer double the storage for the Pixel 9 series for a limited time.

To be clear, this doesn’t necessarily mean all carriers and retailers will offer double storage upgrades, as this could simply be an internal promotion. While there’s a possibility this offer could extend beyond Vodafone, without more evidence, it’s too early to say for sure.

It’s also very likely that this page wasn’t meant to be live yet (as it’s marked with the date August 13) and could be taken down soon. For now, you can check out the details for yourself on Vodafone’s site.

So, what does the deal entail? Simply put, the entire Google Pixel 9 series will offer double storage on all configurations for a limited time. Vodafone states that the deal will be available from August 13 until September 3, which is likely when the Pixel 9 pre-order period ends.

Let’s break down what offers exist and how much you’ll save below: Google Pixel 9: You’ll be able to get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB version. Vodafone says you’ll save £144 on this deal.

You’ll be able to get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB version. Vodafone says you’ll save £144 on this deal. Google Pixel 9 Pro: There are two options here, you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant, or you can pick up the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB model. You’ll save £180 with either deal.

There are two options here, you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant, or you can pick up the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB model. You’ll save £180 with either deal. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: This deal is essentially the same as the Pixel 9 Pro’s offer, other than there’s also a 1TB model that you can get for the same price as the 512GB variant. Again, you’ll save £180 over retail pricing, regardless of which storage upgrade you pick.

This deal is essentially the same as the Pixel 9 Pro’s offer, other than there’s also a 1TB model that you can get for the same price as the 512GB variant. Again, you’ll save £180 over retail pricing, regardless of which storage upgrade you pick. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: With this deal you can get the 512GB model for the same price as the base 256GB Pro Fold with the same £180 in savings as you’d get from the rest of the Pro series. If you planned to buy a Pixel 9 through Vodafone, it seems like this is going to be one solid deal. Here’s to hoping Vodafone isn’t the only one offering it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments