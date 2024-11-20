Pixel 9 gets a mysterious new display mode with Android 16 DP1

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added a new “Experimental Mode” display color option on the Pixel 9 with Android 16 DP1.

Turning on the option makes the screen super warm and yellow.

The intention behind the new “Experimental Mode” is presently unclear.

The Android 16 Developer Preview has arrived early, pulling forward the entire release timeline for the new OS. Although there aren’t very many new features to spot yet, there’s a curious new “Experimental Mode” that’s been added to the Pixel 9 series.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Experimental Mode appears in the Display & touch settings as a new screen Color option in addition to the Natural and Adaptive options.

Switching on Experimental Mode makes the screen extra warm and yellow, with the effect reportedly resembling Night Light. It appears to be the least vibrant option of the three now available on the Pixel 9 running Android 16 DP1.

The purpose of the new Experimental Mode isn’t clear at the moment. It may be that the feature is not yet fully baked to do what Google intends. Since these are very early days of Android 16, we’ll have keep watching how Experimental Mode evolves with future releases.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments