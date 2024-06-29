Is the Pixel 8a waterproof? I put it through three real-life tests to find out

As the official tech nerd in my family, the best bang for your buck phones, like the Google Pixel 8a, to my relatives and friends. After all, it’s getting harder to tell them apart from premium flagships. For example, the Pixel 8a has a very nice design, great performance, an amazing camera, and an overall awesome experience. But there’s one area in which these cheaper phones usually suffer more, and that is water resistance. How does the Pixel 8a handle water?

Read on for all the finer details, but also be sure to check out the video above, where I put the Pixel 8a through three different real-life tests to see how the phone lives up to Google’s claims.

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Rich OLED display • Tons of Tensor G3-powered features • Pixel-pedigree cameras MSRP: $499.00 Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store See price at Best Buy

Is the Google Pixel 8a waterproof?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Pixel 8a is water resistant, but not waterproof. It has an IP67 rating. While this is not as good as most flagships, which usually come with an IP68 rating, it’s still pretty reliable for most people.

What does the IP67 rating mean? IP ratings tell you the level of protection products offer against solids and liquids. These standards are set by the International Electrotechnical Commission. “IP” stands for Ingress Protection (or International Protection). Two numbers follow it. The first number indicates the level of protection against solids, like dirt. The second number tells us how water-resistant something is.

In this case, the IP67 rating tells us the Pixel 8a is dust-tight and can be submerged in 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. However, there are some things you should keep in mind.

Warning: Avoid getting your Pixel 8a wet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve looked into all the small text and would advise that you never really get your phone wet on purpose. This is mainly because water-resistant phones don’t really stay water-resistant forever. A phone can lose this quality over time for many reasons, including basic wear and tear. Phone repairs or damage from drops can also make way for liquids to sip in.

Additionally, these IP rating tests are done with fresh water. Ocean water has salt, and pool water usually has chlorine. Salt and chlorine are known to affect seals and materials more.

Water damage will void your Pixel 8a's warranty.

If you want more reasons not to get your phone wet on purpose, Google is quick to tell us water damage voids the warranty. So, even if the phone is brand-new, and you get it wet, and it stops working, Google’s warranty won’t cover it.

Better be safe than sorry! Think of the IP67 rating more as an extra layer of reassurance in case you accidentally drop the Pixel 8a in a puddle, use it under the rain, or drop it in the toilet.

FAQs

What can I do to make my Pixel 8a waterproof? No smartphone is genuinely waterproof. If you really want to get your device wet, take it for a swim, or dive, our best advice is that you get a waterproof pouch. Even those aren’t entirely waterproof, though. They will fail if you push them far enough.

Can I shower with a Google Pixel 8a? Based on the IP67 rating on the Google Pixel 8a, it should be safe to take it into the shower with you. That said, we recommend against it. Chemicals in soap, shampoo, and minerals in water can damage your device. Again, there is also the factor that water resistance is not a permanent solution. It’s best not to risk it, especially considering water damage voids the Pixel 8a’s warranty.

Can I take underwater photos with the Pixel 8a? According to the IP67 rating, it should be possible to take some underwater photography, but you would be pretty limited. It should be able to be submerged as deep as 3.3ft for up to 30 minutes. 3.3ft isn’t much. If you really want to shoot underwater pictures, it’s best to get a waterproof pouch.

