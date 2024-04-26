Google Pixel 8a video ad leaks weeks head of launch, as per tradition

TL;DR A 30-second video ad for the Google Pixel 8a just hit YouTube.

The ad doesn’t give away any info we didn’t already know, but it does confirm pretty much all the rumors are true.

We expect the Pixel 8a to land in May at or around Google I/O.

Earlier today, we shared some leaked ad stills for the unannounced Google Pixel 8a. Now, not long after, we can do one better with a full 30-second video ad for the phone.

The ad, which you can see embedded above, comes from reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer by way of MySmartPrice. Not that it matters: anyone who’s ever seen a Google advertisement before would know this is a legit specimen.

Unfortunately, since there have already been so many Pixel 8a leaks, there’s nothing in this ad we didn’t already know. We’ve seen the phone from all angles, we know it’s going to get seven years of software support, we know it’s going to have pretty much all the AI features of the Pixel 8, and we know it’s coming in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay (interestingly, the Mint colorway is not shown in this video).

Still, if there were any lingering doubts about the validity of the rumors we’ve seen up until now, they can be put to bed. This video confirms all of them — unless Google decides to remove some features and then shelve this ad. That would be highly unlikely, though.

The only real piece of information we’re missing on the Pixel 8a is its price. We expect it to land at $499 — the same price as the Pixel 7a — but we’re still waiting on a leak to confirm that. Either way, it’s very likely we’ll see the phone officially launch at or around Google I/O, which starts on May 14. So we only have a little while longer to wait.

