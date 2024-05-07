Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8a has arrived, and you have one week to pre-order the latest mid-range Android phone before it goes on sale. If you’re looking to be among the early adopters of the device, we’ve got all of the Google Pixel 8a pre-order deals and availability information you’ll need right here.

Unlike the Pixel 7a, you have the choice between two storage capacities this time around. In the US, the base 128GB model will retail for $499, while the 256GB variant will be $559. You can expect to pay these full prices during the pre-order period if you want an unlocked handset, though there are some nice extra incentives to look into from each retailer. You can get the Pixel 8a for free or at a much lower price if you commit to a carrier plan, but those have terms and conditions to consider. We’ll round it all up below.

Unlocked Google Pixel 8a pre-order deals

None of the retailers can give you a straight-up discount on the Google Pixel 8a just yet, and you may have a preference due to your shopping habits or credit that you’re willing to use. If you’re more flexible, then comparing the incentives of each outlet is worth doing. Here’s a summary of the reasons you might want to consider each retailer.

Google Store The Google Store is the obvious place to pick up the unlocked handset, and the brand offers a few perks. There’s a trade-in program that can save you the full $499 retail value of the base model Pixel 8a, making it effectively a straight swap. In practice, you’re only going to get the maximum credit for trading in the likes of an IPhone 14 Pro Max, but you can get $200 back for your old Pixel 7a, or even $180 if you’re upgrading from the Pixel 6a.

Trade-in or not, everyone who pre-orders will get a free $100 Google Store credit. You also get free subscriptions: Three months of Google One with 100 GB, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium.

Best Buy Best Buy doesn’t have its usual trade-in option available on the Pixel 8a just yet, but you can get $100 off the device when you activate it to a carrier on purchase. On top of that, you get a free $100 gift card — objectively much more useful than Google store credit — and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Amazon Amazon is the least generous of the main retailers in terms of incentives, but it is also offering a free $100 gift card. If you’re a regular user of the retail giant, that’s almost as good as free money.

Google Pixel 8a pre-order carrier deals

Getting the Pixel 8a from a carrier is the best way to get the phone cheaper, and some providers will even give it to you for free. Of course, it isn’t truly free from any of the networks — you’ll either have to commit to a plan, trade in your old phone, or both. That said, you may need a new plan anyway, and you’ll probably have less use for your current phone when your new Pixel 8a arrives. Let’s take a closer look at what incentives each carrier is offering.

T-Mobile T-Mobile doesn’t yet have any promotions on the Pixel 8a. It is available to pre-order from the provider, and you can get some modest trade-in credit for your old device, but it might be worth holding off for a day or two to see if this gets updated. T-Mobile often has a variety of offers that get you the latest flagship for free, so we suspect the promos are yet to be included.

Verizon Both new and existing Verizon customers can get the Pixel 8a for free when you add or renew an eligible line of service — no trade-in required. The upgrade option isn’t available to existing customers until the pre-order period is over on May 14, but new customers to the network can order now with the promotion. As always, it’s worth checking the terms and conditions attached to this offer.

AT&T AT&T is offering the Pixel 8a for $5.99 per month without a trade-in when you sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan. This does save you around $300 on the phone, but the credit is split over 36 months, so you’re only going to get the full savings if you’re joining or renewing for that long.

You can also get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you buy the Pixel 8a. To do so, you must activate an eligible wireless service for the wearable.

Google Fi Google Fi will effectively give you the Pixel 8a for free on the condition that you activate a Google Fi plan and keep it active for 24 months. You’ll get $20.80 in bill credits towards the cost of your plan, but you’ll owe the balance on the unpaid balance on the phone if you don’t remain with Fi for the two-year period.

FAQs

Does the Pixel 8a have a headphone jack? No. Continuing in the tradition of the Pixel A line, the Google Pixel 8a doesn’t have a headphone jack.

Does the Pixel 8a have wireless charging? Yes, the Pixel 8a supports wireless charging at 7.5W.

Is the Google Pixel 8a waterproof? The Pixel 8a has a IP67 rating, which is as waterproof as smartphones get. In theory, it can withstand being submerged in water up to one meter deep for as long as 30 minutes. We don’t recommend you try it, though.

