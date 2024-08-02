Deal: The Google Pixel 8a has never been this affordable

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8a is already one of the best affordable smartphones around, offering great value at a great $499 price point. Deals come often in the tech world, though, and Google’s budget offering is getting a really nice $100 discount right now, bringing the cost down to just $399. Get the Google Pixel 8a for just $399

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to the following color variants: Porcelain and Bay. The Obsidian and Aloe models are excluded, but these are currently going for $449, which is still a pretty good discount.

At $499, the Google Pixel 8a is a fantastic proposition, but at $399, it is a total steal. The device is pretty close to being considered a high-end device. For starters, the performance is pretty amazing, considering it has a Google Tensor G3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s also packed with a great camera system, primarily because of Google’s AI smarts in computational photography. We were also fans of the OLED screen, which displays rich colors and deep blacks. Not to mention, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, a very nice treat for such an affordable handset.

We were also quite surprised by the battery life improvements, thanks to the Tensor G3 optimizations and slightly larger battery compared to the Pixel 7a. You can learn all about our Pixel 8a battery tests here. And if you want a phone for the long haul, Google is promising seven years of updates with the Pixel 8a, including both Android upgrades and security patches.

This is actually a record-low price tag for the Google Pixel 8a. We’ve never seen the price go this low in the past, and we’re not sure how long the deal will last. If you’ve made up your mind on buying this phone, go get it as soon as possible. The offer might end soon!

You might like

Comments