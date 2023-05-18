The new Google Pixel 7a just got a 10% price drop

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

After launching just last week at the Google I/O developer conference, we expected to be waiting longer for the first discount on the Google Pixel 7a, but we’re not complaining. By clipping an on-page coupon, you can now get the Google Pixel 7a for $449 ($50 off).

The Pixel 7a has a retail price of $499 — an increase of $50 over the Pixel 6a launch price. This raised a few eyebrows considering that the Pixel 7 is only $100 more, so this early price drop is certainly welcome. This is also the first chance to get any discount on the latest Pixel without a trade-in or signing up to a carrier. Amazon had offered a $50 gift card with the phone as an incentive, but now you can score straight-up savings.

While we may have questioned the original asking price, there’s no denying this is among the best budget Android phones you can buy. The Pixel 6a already had a lot to offer, and its successor brings a 90Hz refresh rate, an extra 2GB of RAM, and wireless charging. It features the same Tensor G2 chip as the Google flagships and the upgraded camera array is unrivaled at this price point.

This on-page coupon is only available on the Charcoal color of the device. Not only does this give you a bit less choice, but it could mean that the Pixel 7a deal doesn’t last long. You’ll also get 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy.

