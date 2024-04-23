The Google Pixel 7 is a steal at $359.99

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We know that stepping back a generation of Android phones is where you get the best value, but you won’t find a deal this good every day or even every month. Woot currently has a limited stock of Google Pixel 7 unlocked handsets available at 40% off, meaning you’ll pay just $359.99. Google Pixel 7 for $359.99 ($240 off)

You may not have shopped with Woot before, but it’s a reputable outlet that’s owned by Amazon. These aren’t open-box or reconditioned — Woot always makes that clear — they’re brand-new devices. But they’re selling out fast, with the Obsidian colorway already fully claimed. You can still catch the last of the Snow color.

The Google Pixel 7 still delivers a more than solid performance with the Tensor G2 chip, while a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide make it a fine shooter. Google’s machine learning assists in enhancing these photographic capabilities. The device offers a bright 6.32-inch OLED display, and despite a modest battery size of 4,355mAh, it efficiently manages a full day’s usage with moderate to heavy operation. The iconic design incorporates Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP68 rating for durability.

While the deal is due to run for another week, we fully expect it to sell out way before that. Check it out while you can via the link above.

