The Pixel 7 Pro drops to its best price ever
The phone that we dubbed to be the best affordable flagship at full value, just got a sharp drop to its best price ever. While the deal lasts, you can pick up the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $699 ($200 off).
This $200 markdown applies to all three colors of the highly-rated smartphone. It’s also available on the other storage configurations, dropping the price of the 256GB model to $799 ($200 off) and the 512GB variant to $899 ($200 off).
Our readers voted the Google Pixel 7 Pro to be the hottest phone of 2022. Most notable for its impressive 6.7-inch display and exceptional camera setup, it topped the charts in our blind camera tests, offering great detail, accurate colors, and unique software features. The upgraded ultrawide lens with autofocus and macro focus, along with an additional telephoto lens, provides phenomenal results.
On top of the state-of-the-art camera array, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers solid performance with its Tensor G2 processor and excellent battery life. Charging speeds are slower than some of its flagship rivals, but Google’s Adaptive Charging mode preserves battery health.
