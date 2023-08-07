Sweeping Google deals drop the Pixel 7 price to just $449

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Among a host of tempting deals on its top devices, Google’s Pixel 7 is subject to an eye-catching price drop today. Usually retailing for almost $600, you can currently pick up the popular Android phone for just $449 on Amazon. Google Pixel 7 for $449 ($150 off)

According to our tracker, this 25% markdown is a record discount on the Pixel 7. It would usually also be enough to make the flagship Pixel more affordable than its mid-range sibling, the Pixel 7a, but that handset is also at an all-time low price of just $444 right now.

If those two deals weren’t enough, there’s a massive $200 discount on the most powerful smartphone in the lineup, with the Pixel 7 Pro down to $699 right now. The deals don’t end with handsets, either, as the Google Pixel Watch is also on sale. It’s available for only $289.99 at the moment, which is $60 under the retail price.

We don’t know whether this is a lasting sale or a flash in the pan to brighten up Monday. Learn more via the widgets above and below.

