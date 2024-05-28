Google has 6 new Chromebooks for you to try its latest Chrome OS features

TL;DR Google is announcing a slew of new AI features for Chromebook Plus and new hardware and lineup refreshes for Chromebooks.

New hardware includes convertibles like the ASUS Chromebook CM30 and clamshell laptops like the HP Chromebook 14 and HP Chromebook Plus 14.

The refreshed models include the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, HP Chromebook Plus x360, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34, and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE.

Chromebooks make a lot of sense for people who spend most of their time inside a web browser. Most people think that Chromebooks are underpowered machines, but that is a very generic statement that completely ignores Google’s Chromebook Plus initiative. Google is bringing several new AI features to Chromebook Plus, and there’s new hardware under both Chromebook and Chromebook Plus branding to serve the needs of people at large.

New Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook CM30

The new ASUS Chromebook CM30 is a Chrome OS tablet that can be used as a Chromebook with the attachable keyboard. It features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display, options up to a MediaTek 8186 processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, optional LTE, and more. The keyboard and stand are included for its $299 price tag, and you can pick it up from Best Buy and Walmart.

New Chromebook: HP Chromebook 14

HP’s newest Chromebook 14-inch is a 14-inch clamshell Chromebook powered by an Intel Pentium processor and 128GB storage. It comes in four colors: Lilac Lavender, Sky Blue, Glacier Silver, and Chalkboard Gray.

The HP Chromebook 14 starts at $249 at Walmart, while the HP Chromebook Plus 14 in Meteor Silver starts at $449 at Costco’s online store.

Refreshes coming for existing Chromebook lineups In addition to new Chromebooks, we’re also getting refreshes in some existing Chromebook lineups.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and comes in a convertible design with a 360° hinge. The hinge allows for clamshell laptop, tablet, and tent configurations for this 14-inch Chromebook Plus laptop. Rounding out the communication package on this laptop are a 1440p QHD webcam and dual microphones paired with dual upward-facing speakers.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 starts at $699 at Best Buy.

HP Chromebook Plus x360

HP’s Chromebook Plus x360 is another 2-in-1 convertible with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. HP claims that this Chromebook can last up to 10 hours and 15 minutes on a single charge. Since this is a convertible, you can use it as a laptop, tent, or tablet.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 starts at $429 at Walmart.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 has been upgraded with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. This is a 14-inch Chromebook with a 180° lay-flat hinge, Wi-Fi 6E, and an optional touchscreen.

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 starts at $499 at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

If you need a Chromebook for cloud gaming, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is the one for you. It features a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz refresh rate display, Wi-Fi 6E, high-quality speakers, and an RGB keyboard.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE starts at $649 at Best Buy.

Do you like any of these new and refreshed Chromebook laptops? Are you planning to pick one up? Which one? Let us know in the comments below!

