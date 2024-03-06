Upgrade your internet with 72% off the Google Nest Wifi system

You use your home Wi-Fi almost constantly, and you’re paying enough to your service provider, so why wouldn’t you want to optimize your speed and coverage? Google fans have never had a better opportunity to upgrade their router system than today’s Amazon deal, with the two-pack of the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Routers on sale at a record 72% discount. That drops the price from almost $300 to just $83.60. Google Nest Wifi Home System (Two-Pack) for $83.60 ($215 off)

Grabbing a two-pack of these aesthetically pleasing routers lets you blanket up to 4,400 square feet of living space with fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage. The system is designed to support up to 200 connected devices simultaneously, leaving ample capacity to handle a ton of smart home products, personal devices, and intensive bandwidth activities without compromising on speed. That includes streaming multiple 4K videos concurrently, catering to households with high streaming and gaming demands.

Google Nest Wifi Home Wi-Fi System (2 Pack) Google Nest Wifi Home Wi-Fi System (2 Pack) The Google Nest Wifi mesh system is fast, beautiful, and easy to use. Not interested in the Google Assistant features found in Nest Wifi points? This kit contains two Nest Wifi routers, the perfect basis for a mesh network for those who don't want the smart speaker extras. You also get the advantage of more Ethernet ports this way. See price at Amazon Save $215.40

Setting up the Nest Wifi is very easy, and it also includes nice features like easy guest networking, comprehensive parental controls, and a gaming-preferred setting. Our main qualm with the router originally was the price point, but that isn’t an issue with a markdown like today’s deal.

One thing to note is that we keep seeing this offer appearing and disappearing, suggesting stock at Amazon is low. On hitting the widget above, there’s a chance you’ll see a similar offer from a third-party Amazon seller with 90% positive reviews. That’s a pretty solid score but you might feel it’s a slightly higher risk than getting it direct from Amazon.

Comments