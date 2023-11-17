Google Messages prepares a feature that will do your ears a favor

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is preparing to add a new Noise Cancelation feature for voice messages.

The feature reportedly helps reduce background noise in voice recordings.

It should roll out widely soon.

Google Messages is constantly getting new features. The platform recently rolled out Profile Discovery, and it’s now preparing to release another new tool to help improve voice messaging.

As spotted by code sleuth Assemble Debug, Google Messages will soon get a Noise Cancelation feature for voice recordings. As the name suggests, the feature will kill background noise while you’re recording a voice message so that your voice is clear and properly audible. This could prove very handy for situations where the ambient noise is very loud, for instance, a subway ride or a movie theater.

The tipster says they were able to test the new Noise Cancelation feature in the latest beta version of Google Messages, and it “greatly reduces the background noise.” The option resides in the voice recording dialog box, and you can activate it before you start a recording or during an ongoing recording.

The feature should roll out widely soon. It should hit the beta channel before releasing on the stable version of the Google Messages app.

Comments