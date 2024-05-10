Google Messages wants to make sure you don't see texts from blocked contacts anywhere

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages will now hide messages from blocked contacts in group chats.

The blocked persons will still be able to see your messages, though.

Google Messages is preparing a small but useful new feature that will prevent you from seeing messages from blocked contacts anywhere on the app.

The latest Google Messages beta version carries the new feature, which frequent Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug managed to activate. It essentially hides messages from blocked contacts, even in group chats.

Currently, when you block someone in Google messages, you still end up seeing their messages in group chats. The new beta update of Google messages now extends that blocking method to groups as well. So, if you block someone, you will not see their messages in the group chat. However, blocked contacts will still be able to see your messages in a group chat, which is sort of strange, but that’s how it works for now.

Above, you can see screenshots of how the feature works. When you have blocked contacts in a group chat, you’ll also see a pop-up alerting you that you might not see all messages in that chat because it contains contacts you have blocked.

