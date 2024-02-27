Google Maps gets 'glanceable directions while navigating' for Android and iOS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is widely rolling out a glanceable directions feature for the Maps app.

The feature is available on Android and iOS.

You’ll need to turn the setting on first to start using it.

Google Maps is about to become a lot more useful on your lock screen. The app is getting a new setting called “Glanceable directions while navigating.”

Back in February 2023, Google announced the Maps app on both Android and iOS would get a glanceable directions feature. This feature would allow Android owners to see where to turn, as well as get live ETAs all from the lock screen. It also works on the route overview screen, even if you don’t hit Start. Meanwhile, Google Maps on iPhone would use iOS’s Live Activities for the feature.

The feature was supposed to launch globally back in June 2023, but may have only been available to a small group of users. But it looks like it’s now becoming available for everybody.

First spotted by Android Police, the feature appears to now be rolling out widely for users on version 11.116 for Android and 6.104.2 on iOS. I can also confirm that my own device now has a toggle for the setting that you can see below.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

The toggle is off by default, so you’ll have to enable the setting. This can be done by navigating to Settings and scrolling down Navigation settings. You should find Glanceable directions while navigating right under Map display.

